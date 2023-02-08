‘We get that every single game:’ Dawn Staley reacts to Auriemma comments on physicality of the game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gamecocks women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley responded to comments made by UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma after their win on Sunday.

After the Gamecocks beat the UConn Huskies 81 - 77, Auriemma made some comments about how the physicality of how the game was played.

According to an Associated Press article, Huskies guard/forward Lou Lopez Senechal had bruises from the game and Auriemma made a comment saying, “it’s not basketball anymore. I don’t know what it is, but it’s not basketball.”

Staley responded saying this is how the team plays and they have had to make adjustments along the way.

“I have never said one derogatory word about UConn...I’ve only said they are the standard of college women’s basketball, on the court,” said Staley.

Dawn Staley said 'of course' she addresses Geno Auriemma's post-game comments about @GamecockWBB with the team. She says "I have never said one derogatory word about UConn ... I've only said they are the standard of college women's basketball, on the court." pic.twitter.com/Kd3ulGQYkF — Beth Hoole (@bethhooleVNL) February 8, 2023

Staley also said she has not heard from Auriemma since he made the comments and she does not expect to hear from him.

“He said his peace and I am going to say my peace and I’m gonna to protect our program and our team to make sure that they are ok, ”said Staley.

She goes on to say that she has players that take contact at every game.

“There are other players on our team particularly that get whatever he felt his players were getting we get that every single game and I don’t mention it. I just mention the double and triple teams,” said Staley. “I don’t mention the physicality of it because we play physical basketball and if we can dish it out then we surely should be able to take it.”

