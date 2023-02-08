‘We get that every single game:’ Dawn Staley reacts to Auriemma comments on physicality of the game

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley communicates with players during the first half of a...
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley communicates with players during the first half of a first round game against Howard in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Friday, March 18, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 79-21. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gamecocks women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley responded to comments made by UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma after their win on Sunday.

After the Gamecocks beat the UConn Huskies 81 - 77, Auriemma made some comments about how the physicality of how the game was played.

According to an Associated Press article, Huskies guard/forward Lou Lopez Senechal had bruises from the game and Auriemma made a comment saying, “it’s not basketball anymore. I don’t know what it is, but it’s not basketball.”

Staley responded saying this is how the team plays and they have had to make adjustments along the way.

“I have never said one derogatory word about UConn...I’ve only said they are the standard of college women’s basketball, on the court,” said Staley.

Staley also said she has not heard from Auriemma since he made the comments and she does not expect to hear from him.

“He said his peace and I am going to say my peace and I’m gonna to protect our program and our team to make sure that they are ok, ”said Staley.

She goes on to say that she has players that take contact at every game.

“There are other players on our team particularly that get whatever he felt his players were getting we get that every single game and I don’t mention it. I just mention the double and triple teams,” said Staley. “I don’t mention the physicality of it because we play physical basketball and if we can dish it out then we surely should be able to take it.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley shows off her national championship ring in Columbia,...
South Carolina’s Staley defends team after Auriemma comments
No. 1 South Carolina faces No. 5 UConn in a rematch game since the 2022 national championship...
REMATCH: No. 1 Gamecocks beat no. 5 UConn 81 to 77
UConn's Aaliyah Edwards knocks the ball from South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, left, in the first...
No. 1 South Carolina tops fifth-ranked UConn 81-77
South Carolina announces suspension of three freshman football players