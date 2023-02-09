Coroner’s Office responding to crash in Pickens County
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said crews are responding to a crash near Adams Road in Pickens County.
Officials said at least one person passed away following the crash. However, they did not give any other information about the incident.
This situation is developing. We will update this story as officials give new details.
