Crews rescue man trapped under vehicle after crash in Greenville

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers and firefighters helped rescue a man trapped under a car following a crash along I-385 over the weekend.

Officers said the man was ejected from their vehicle after the crash and ended up trapped underneath it.

According to officers, they worked with firefighters to lift the car off the victim long enough for others to pull him out. Officers stated that the victim was taken to the hospital with severe injuries following the incident. However, his current condition is unknown.

