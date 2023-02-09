Crews responding to fire at Duke Energy plant in NC

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews with Rutherford County Fire Department are responding to a fire at a Duke Energy plant.

The department said a fuel line in building five broke around 6:40 a.m. and started a fire a Duke Energy’s Rogers Energy Complex Thursday morning.

As of 9 a.m., the fire was put out.

No injuries were reported.

“This fire does not impact Duke Energy’s ability to meet our customer’s energy needs,” the company said.

Stay tuned for more information.

