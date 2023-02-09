Crews responding to fire at Duke Energy plant in NC

Fire reported at Duke Energy plant
Fire reported at Duke Energy plant(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews with Rutherford County Fire Department are responding to a fire at a Duke Energy plant.

The department said a fuel line in building five broke around 6:40 a.m. and started a fire a Duke Energy’s Rogers Energy Complex Thursday morning.

As of 9 a.m., the fire was put out.

No injuries were reported.

“This fire does not impact Duke Energy’s ability to meet our customer’s energy needs,” the company said.

Stay tuned for more information.

MORE NEWS: Downtown Spartanburg restaurant permanently closes its doors

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Upstate school districts block app used for cheating
Upstate school districts block app used for cheating
Lawyer Lori recaps bomb threat during Murdaugh trial
Lawyer Lori recaps bomb threat during Murdaugh trial
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh close friend and associate testifies
Recruiting black applicants to medical field
Recruiting black applicants to medical field