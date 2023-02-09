Deputies investigating after stabbing leaves 1 injured

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken into custody Wednesday following a stabbing that injured one person.

Deputies said they responded to East Roosevelt Road around 1:00 p.m. after someone reported the incident.

According to deputies, the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in Greenville for treatment.

The suspect was also reportedly taken to the hospital with injuries. Deputies said the suspect will be charged with high and aggravated assault.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Famous goats of Goat Island at Murrells Inlet Marshwalk will not return this season
More Evidence Presented Against Murdaugh
More Evidence Presented Against Murdaugh
43 Year Old Kevin Choice Plead Guilty to Manslaughter
43 Year Old Kevin Choice Plead Guilty to Manslaughter
Testimony from Former Paralegal
Testimony from Former Paralegal