Deputies investigating after stabbing leaves 1 injured

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken into custody Wednesday following a stabbing that injured one person.

Deputies said they responded to East Roosevelt Road around 1:00 p.m. after someone reported the incident.

According to deputies, the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in Greenville for treatment.

The suspect was also reportedly taken to the hospital with injuries. Deputies said the suspect will be charged with high and aggravated assault.

