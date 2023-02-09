Downtown Spartanburg restaurant permanently closes its doors

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A well-known restaurant that sits on the corner of Main Street and Church Street in downtown Spartanburg has announced it is closing its doors permanently.

Spartanburg’s Wild Wings Cafe, located at 111 West Main Street, made the announcement by posting a sign on its door.

The reason for the restaurants closure remains unknown at this time.

Spartanburg Wild Wings Cafe announcement (WHNS)

“Thank you for being a loyal guest and we look forward to serving you at one of our other Wild Wing Café locations,” the restaurant said.

Wild Wings Café has other locations in Magnolia Park, Greenville and Anderson.

