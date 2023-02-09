Former Upstate caregiver who put elderly victim in headlock avoids prison time

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former caregiver with the National HealthCare Corporation pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Ursula Davis, 54, was working at NHC Laurens in July 2022 when she abused a 79-year-old resident. Investigators said she put the elderly victim in a headlock and struck the victim in the head.

The victim needed medical attention due to the injuries.

NHC said Davis was terminated immediately after the abuse allegations surfaced. The Laurens Police Department and the Attorney General’s Office investigated the case.

Davis was sentenced to two years in prison but the sentence was suspended to 18 months of probation.

