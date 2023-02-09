How to watch Alex Murdaugh murder trial live

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app for Roku.(FOX Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The murder trial for disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh entered its third week in Colleton County.

FOX Carolina News will continue to carry live coverage of the trial, which may last through most of February.

Watch live on the free FOX Carolina News streaming and mobile apps, and on the FOX Carolina website. In the FOX Carolina streaming app for Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV, click the “breaking news” tile to watch live coverage.

You can also watch on our website here:

WATCH LIVE: Proceedings for Murdaugh murder trial

Visit the Murdaugh Trial page to keep up with the latest from the courtroom and learn more about the case.

