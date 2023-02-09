Local church to donate 80K pounds of food after food bank flooding

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Local leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have arranged the delivery of 80,000 pounds of food to Harvest Hope Food Bank’s facility flooded.

Leaders said the delivery is in response to the large quantity of food that the food bank lost from flooding at their facility in January. It is estimated that close to one million pounds of food was lost from the water damage.

“For many years we have been partnering with Harvest Hope to help those at most risk in our community,” Regional church leaders Michael McClellan and Jason Jones said. “When we heard about the flood, we knew that they would bounce back, but it would be a difficult road for them. We immediately reached out to the humanitarian arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to explain how they could help, and these truckloads of food will go a long way in supporting Harvest Hope’s mission of addressing hunger in our community.”

The food shipment is scheduled to arrive at Harvest Hope Food Bank located at 2818 White Horse Road on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9 a.m.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is grateful to be able to provide this donation to help Harvest Hope overcome this challenge and support this great organization’s efforts to alleviate hunger in our community,” leaders said.

