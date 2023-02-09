LOOK: U.S. Navy hovercraft comes ashore in Cherry Grove area

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Navy vessel came ashore on Thursday in part of the North Strand.

Multiple videos sent in from WMBF News viewers showed the Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) on the beach at Ocean Boulevard and Sea Mountain Highway in the Cherry Grove area.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue posted a picture with the military members and said the U.S. Navy paid a visit to pick up some supplies for their offshore operation.

It comes as military boats, divers and other personnel are out searching for debris from a Chinese balloon that was shot down off the coast of Myrtle Beach nearly a week ago. Debris from the balloon was also spotted in parts of North Myrtle Beach the next day.

TIMELINE | U.S. downs Chinese suspected spy balloon off coast of Grand Strand

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said they finished loading up needed supplies and headed back out to the ocean just after 1 p.m.

WMBF News has reached out to the Navy for more details on the trip onshore.

