NC woman accused of killing bicyclist in Asheville turns self in, police say

Bicycle spokes
Bicycle spokes (Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a woman was charged following a crash that killed a bicyclist on Jan. 29.

Police said 44-year-old Vernon Bernard Whicker was on his bicycle in the right-hand lane heading south near the 1080 block of Hendersonville Road when he was hit from behind by an SUV just before 10 p.m. Whicker died on scene.

According to police, Whicker’s bike was equipped with a rear light and he was using a flashlight to assist with illuminating his position on the road.

The department said the driver of the SUV, 23-year-old Jasmine Rose Gardner, turned herself in on Feb. 2 and was charged with misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.

