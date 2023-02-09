Nicholtown, and other Greenville neighborhoods on list for $36 million of infrastructure improvements

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville recently completed phase one of a series of neighborhood improvement projects. It’s all thanks to a neighborhood infrastructure bond. Some areas might expect minor improvements, others could be getting a big facelift.

This is a $36 million investment spread across several Greenville neighborhoods. The city council made the plans last March. They’ve made some progress already and they’ll keep the same pace in 2023.

“This building has been here probably over 30 years” said Slyvia Palmer as she toured us around the Nicholtown Community Center.

For Palmer, Nicholtown is home. But the same neighborhood she grew up in has changed, and she says some things need to change with it.

“Not only do we need nice places to live, but we need nice places to socialize,” she said. Palmer is also the former president of the Nicholtown Neighborhood Association.

Nicholtown is one of several neighborhoods on the list to receive funding from the infrastructure bond. They’re set to gain $1.8 million for improvements at the community center.

“We’ve talked about having a walking trail around the perimeter of the ballfield, talk has been to upgrade the basketball court” said Palmer.

The center, like many others, is a hub, offering activities for seniors and kids every week.

“Since they added the roof to the court they play rain or shine,” said Palmer as kids played on the basketball court beside her.

The city created a list of parks and centers bond money will go towards. Including upgrades to courts, shelters and parking. The list also lists improvements like sidewalks, crosswalks and bike lanes. They’ve targeted 80 roads for re-paving this year.

“We need it, and the community needs it,” said Palmer.

Palmer is excited about what the funding will bring but hopes this is just the start of improvements at the center. She’s pushing to add a second floor, making room for more activities.

“When you can’t go out, you can always go up,” she laughed.

The city has been completing projects in phases. Upgrades at Nicholtown should start sometime this year and other improvements will continue into the next. To learn more and stay up to date click here.

Proposed Park and Community Center Projects:

David Hellams Community Center, $90,000

Gower Park, $950,000

Holmes Park, $360,000

McPherson Park, $100,000

Newtown Park, $25,000

Nicholtown Community Center, $1,840,000

North Main Rotary Park, $150,000

Pinckney Fludd Park, $25,000

