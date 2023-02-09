Few showers Friday, wintry weather prompts First Alert Weather Day Sunday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Snow is set to make an appearance over the weekend, as we all could be seeing some flakes this time around.

First Alert Headlines

Afternoon showers in the Upstate Friday

First Alert Weather Day Sunday for snow and heavy rain

Quick rebound to mild weather next week

A few scattered showers linger into the evening Thursday with a round of rain moving through the Upstate during the overnight hours. The rain moves out by 5 AM so the morning commute looks fine. Rain chance pick back up Friday afternoon along and south of I-85 as a cold front sits just to our east. The rain chances are highest between 2 PM and 8 PM with drying into Friday night. Temperatures stay mild into Friday with morning lows in the 40s in the mountains to the low to mid 50s in the Upstate and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Then, we turn our attention to the weekend, which now has our next First Alert Weather Day on Sunday. A cold front will stall out over the region late Friday and into Saturday, keeping cloudy skies locked in place for the start of the weekend. At the same time, an area of low pressure developing near the Florida panhandle will begin to track northward along the stalled front. This will begin to push rain in across the Upstate shortly after mid-afternoon Saturday, with precipitation continuing north into the mountains by Saturday night. From here, things take a wintry turn, and it might not only be folks in the mountains who face a round of snow.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 4:00 PM Saturday (WHNS)

As heavy rain continues across the Upstate and northeastern Georgia overnight Saturday, mountain locations will transition to a wintry mix and pockets of plain snow as the system encounters cold air behind the stalled cold front. This will all continue into Sunday morning, at which point, some Upstate/NE Georgia locations could see some occasional bursts of snow thanks to a shallow layer of cold air aloft. The bottom line will be continued snow and a wintry mix in the mountains, and rain with some occasional mix or snow farther south through midday, gradually ending on Sunday afternoon.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 12:00 AM Sunday (WHNS)

Significant snow accumulations will overwhelmingly fall over the mountains, but if bursts of snow farther south are heavier enough, upstate folks could be treated to a light coating of wet snow on grassy surfaces. Roads will be a mess, but chances for them becoming snow-covered will be higher in the mountains where snow is more persistent. Locations from Asheville and Hendersonville to Franklin will likely pick up 2″-4″ of snow by Sunday evening, with 3″-6″ expected closer to the Tennessee border. Locally higher amounts will be possible in the highest elevations. Snow-lovers, rejoice!

Snowfall Potential, Sunday (WHNS)

If you’d rather pass on the wintry weather, you’re in luck! Whatever snow we pick up on Sunday won’t stick around for long. Temperatures will rebound right back to the 50s and 60s by Monday, setting us up for another stretch of pleasantly mild weather through the middle of next week.

