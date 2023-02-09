Pacolet town council officially appoints new police chief

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Months after turmoil within the Pacolet Police Department, the town announced they have officially appointed a new police chief.

In a unanimous vote on Feb. 2, town council approved Joseph Hawes as the new chief of police. Hawes has more than 20 years of law enforcement service experience in South Carolina, previously serving as a patrol officer, property crime detective, violent crime detective and special team commander.

He has been serving as the department’s interim chief since he was appointed in December after the resignation of John Alexander. Alexander and multiple other officers left the department in September, citing “resistance for leaders” in the town that had made their job “impossible.”

The town said Hawes has created multiple initiatives for the town to hire new officers.

