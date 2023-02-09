Pacolet town council officially appoints new police chief

In a unanimous vote on Feb. 2, Pacolet town council approved Joseph Hawes as the new chief of...
In a unanimous vote on Feb. 2, Pacolet town council approved Joseph Hawes as the new chief of police.(Town of Pacolet)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Months after turmoil within the Pacolet Police Department, the town announced they have officially appointed a new police chief.

In a unanimous vote on Feb. 2, town council approved Joseph Hawes as the new chief of police. Hawes has more than 20 years of law enforcement service experience in South Carolina, previously serving as a patrol officer, property crime detective, violent crime detective and special team commander.

He has been serving as the department’s interim chief since he was appointed in December after the resignation of John Alexander. Alexander and multiple other officers left the department in September, citing “resistance for leaders” in the town that had made their job “impossible.”

The town said Hawes has created multiple initiatives for the town to hire new officers.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh murder trial continues
Chick-fil-A Sandwich
Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches for Valentine’s Day
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Coroner called to deadly crash in Roebuck
Coroner identifies victim from crash in Roebuck, troopers investigating
Officers investigating after man found dead near Clinton city park

Latest News

Wild Wing Cafe in Spartanburg Now Closed
Wild Wing Cafe in Spartanburg Now Closed
William Read
Upstate man sentenced for reportedly sexually assaulting multiple teenagers
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh murder trial continues
Demarea Rogers
Report: Teen tried to sexually assault woman who offered him food