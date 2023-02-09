Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina.

The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set to open late summer, early fall 2023.

“That’s right, we’ve heard your cries Greenville, and we can’t wait to make this our home!,” the chain said.

Taco Boy Biltmore Park will located at Town Square Boulevard #130 in Asheville. It is set to open this summer 2023.

