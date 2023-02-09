Registered sex offender from Upstate arrested in NC, deputies say

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said an Upstate man who is a registered sex offender was arrested and charged for child sex crimes in Henderson County.

Deputies said Alfred Gary Spoone of Roebuck, SC was arrested on Wednesday in NC after a two-month long investigation.

Spoone was charged with felony taking indecent liberties with a child and is being held in the Henderson County Detention Facility, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Records show Spoone was charged with indecent exposure in 2001 and exposure of private parts in a lewd manner in 1992.

MORE NEWS: Former Upstate caregiver who put elderly victim in headlock avoids prison time

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.