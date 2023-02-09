Report: Teen tried to sexually assault woman who offered him food

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old was arrested after trying to sexually assault a woman in a grocery store parking lot on Tuesday.

The victim said she noticed the suspect, Demarea Rogers, following her around the ALDI store on Applewood Center Place. When she was placing groceries in her car, she said Rogers approached her and said he was hungry.

The woman offered him some grapes but said Rogers threw them down and shoved her against the vehicle.

According to the incident report, Rogers tried to pull her pants down and thrust himself against her. The attempted assault happened in front of her three children, who were in the car, police said.

The woman screamed for help and witnesses said they saw Rogers trying to sexually assault her. Citizens detained Rogers until deputies arrived on the scene.

Rogers was arrested and charged with third-degree assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct.

