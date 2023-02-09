SCORF Board begins distributing opioid settlement money

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The newly formed South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund Board is starting to give out its first round of awards.

The board consists of nine members from across the state who are in charge of hundreds of millions of dollars that the state is receiving from opioid-related settlements.

The SCORF Board, as it’s called, will be giving money out through two types of funds, the Guaranteed Political Subdivision Subfund and the Discretionary Subfund.

In the first round of awards, 18 applicants from cities and counties across South Carolina were given a total of $4.5 million.

“Right now is the most severe substance use disorder that we’ve ever seen,” said Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County Executive Director Angela Farmer.

For 50 years, BHS of Pickens County has been helping the community through prevention, intervention, and treatment.

“People are truly dying every single day. Even more so than they ever have,” said Farmer.

The non-profit serves as the county authority on substance abuse in Pickens County.

“It is really wonderful to have an opportunity to work together with amazing people in our community and really be able to make a difference and move forward,” said Pickens County Collaboration Manager Jessica Varney.

A few years ago, one of the most successful programs in the county was helping inmates in the Pickens County Detention Center who were struggling with substance use.

However, that program stopped when funding dried up but is now able to come back thanks to a $182,000 award from the SCORF Board.

The plan is to hire a full-time clinician, full-time peer support specialist, provide time with a doctor, and medications for MAT.

“Things that we know have evidence of working. That there’s a good system in place and that there’s also a way for us to evaluate the outcome,” explained SCORF Board Member Martine Helou-Allen.

A prevention advocate, Helou-Allen says nobody on the board is taking the responsibility of putting hundreds of millions of dollars in the right place to help fight the opioid crisis lightly.

“Nothing can ever replace a loved one. Nothing can ever replace lost time. But what we want you to know is that we care and we want to make a correction and we want to use this opportunity to do that, " she said.

“Hopefully these funds will give us an opportunity to get out there and create more action and more change that needs to occur,” added Farmer.

