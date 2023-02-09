Senate passes SC judge’s nomination to U.S. Court of Appeals

Judge DeAndrea Benjamin
Judge DeAndrea Benjamin(SC Judicial Branch)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Senate voted 53-44 to approve South Carolina judge DeAndrea Benjamin’s nomination to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit on Thursday.

Both Senators from South Carolina, Tim Scott, and Lindsey Graham, voted in favor of Benjamin’s nomination.

President Biden nominated Benjamin to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in August 2022.

Before the nomination, Benjamin had served as a judge on the South Carolina Fifth Judicial Circuit since 2011. She was also a partner at Gist Law Firm from 2001 to 2011 and had experience as a municipal court judge for the City of Columbia.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
Murdaugh murder trial to resume 9:30 a.m. on Friday
Chick-fil-A Sandwich
Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches for Valentine’s Day
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Coroner called to deadly crash in Roebuck
Coroner identifies victim from crash in Roebuck, troopers investigating
Officers investigating after man found dead near Clinton city park

Latest News

Generic crime scene
Officers investigating armed robbery at Haywood Mall
Getting Answers: Brushy Creek Road
Getting Answers: Brushy Creek Road
More Testimony Heard
More Testimony Heard
Cherokee County Sexual Misconduct
Cherokee County Sexual Misconduct