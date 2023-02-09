Senate passes SC judge’s nomination to U.S. Court of Appeals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Senate voted 53-44 to approve South Carolina judge DeAndrea Benjamin’s nomination to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit on Thursday.

Both Senators from South Carolina, Tim Scott, and Lindsey Graham, voted in favor of Benjamin’s nomination.

President Biden nominated Benjamin to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in August 2022.

Before the nomination, Benjamin had served as a judge on the South Carolina Fifth Judicial Circuit since 2011. She was also a partner at Gist Law Firm from 2001 to 2011 and had experience as a municipal court judge for the City of Columbia.

