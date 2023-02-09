Upstate animal sanctuary gives exotic animals second chance at life

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate animal rescue is giving some exotic animals with unique stories a second chance at life.

For 17 years, Safe Haven Animal Rescue has been saving animals from various circumstances.

A bobcat, coyote, alligators, lizards and colorful parrots are just a few of the exotic animals that the animal rescue takes care of.

Director of Education at Safe Haven Kim Chiswell said a bird named Keila, who was their first rescue, came from a very abusive background

“When Keila arrived, she would verbally repeat the fights,” Chiswell said. “There was a lot of cursing, don’t get me near, I am calling the cops. It took us about a year and a half to get all the cursing out of her.”

While some call it tender love and care (TLC), the animal rescue calls it a second chance.

The animals don’t get adopted out to the public. Instead, the animals stay at the sanctuary where they are rehabilitated and then used for educational programs in schools, scouting and birthday parties.

The animal rescue said it survives on donations and program funds only.

“We are so unique that we don’t qualify for a lot of grants or government support and we are not open to the public we don’t have entrance fees. From 2021 to 2022 our food costs went up by more than 8 thousand dollars. Its been a real struggle for us.

The animal rescue encourages those looking to get a pet to ask off the questions. Giant McCall birds can live up to 100 years and outlive their owners so they need to be put in the will with a plan.

Save Haven said it is always looking for volunteers and donations to keep their mission of rescuing animals in need.

