Upstate doctor from Turkey works to raise money for earthquake relief

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Just days after a deadly earthquake hit areas of Turkey, an Upstate doctor is working to raise money for aid and relief efforts helping the country.

The death toll from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake is approaching 12,000 as crews continue to search for survivors.

Furkan Ertem, a doctor at Spartanburg Regional, said he grew up in Turkey and knows people who were impacted by the quake.

“That’s where I grew up, and it is a very hard picture to see, and there are a lot of images you cannot unsee,” Ertem said.

While he can’t be there in person, Ertem says he wants to do anything he can to help. “I want to be to help, but right now, the only thing I can do is try to get as much help we can to help these people who survived those horrible moments.”

You can visit Palmetto Care & Share Institute to learn more about what Upstate organizations are doing to assist relief efforts and how you can help.

