Upstate man sentenced for reportedly sexually assaulting multiple teenagers

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Seventh Circuit Solicitors Office announced that an Upstate man recently pleaded guilty to charges related to criminal sexual conduct with multiple minors.

Officials said 25-year-old William Read pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison and must register as a sex offender.

According to officials, in April 2020, at a Baymont Motel on Stuard Street in Gaffney, Read allegedly took a 13-year-old and 14-year-old into a motel room where he gave them alcohol and marijuana before sexually assaulting them. During the incident, one of the victims reportedly called a friend and hid the phone under a pillow during the assault.

Following the incident, the victims reported the assault to the Gaffney Police Apartment. Officers said they spoke to the friend who heard the assault over the phone and got surveillance footage showing Read taking the girls into the lobby of the motel. The victims also identified Read from photo lineups prepared by SLED.

In 2022, another victim told the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office that in April 2020, when she was 13 years old, Read forced her to remove her clothing and sexually assaulted her. During their investigation, deputies got Snapchat messages between Read and the victim. They also got messages that Read sent to another girl that allegedly intended to assault.

