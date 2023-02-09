Upstate man sentenced for reportedly sexually assaulting multiple teenagers

William Read
William Read(Seventh Circuit Solicitors Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Seventh Circuit Solicitors Office announced that an Upstate man recently pleaded guilty to charges related to criminal sexual conduct with multiple minors.

Officials said 25-year-old William Read pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison and must register as a sex offender.

According to officials, in April 2020, at a Baymont Motel on Stuard Street in Gaffney, Read allegedly took a 13-year-old and 14-year-old into a motel room where he gave them alcohol and marijuana before sexually assaulting them. During the incident, one of the victims reportedly called a friend and hid the phone under a pillow during the assault.

Following the incident, the victims reported the assault to the Gaffney Police Apartment. Officers said they spoke to the friend who heard the assault over the phone and got surveillance footage showing Read taking the girls into the lobby of the motel. The victims also identified Read from photo lineups prepared by SLED.

In 2022, another victim told the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office that in April 2020, when she was 13 years old, Read forced her to remove her clothing and sexually assaulted her. During their investigation, deputies got Snapchat messages between Read and the victim. They also got messages that Read sent to another girl that allegedly intended to assault.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh murder trial continues
Chick-fil-A Sandwich
Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches for Valentine’s Day
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Coroner called to deadly crash in Roebuck
Coroner identifies victim from crash in Roebuck, troopers investigating
Officers investigating after man found dead near Clinton city park

Latest News

Wild Wing Cafe in Spartanburg Now Closed
Wild Wing Cafe in Spartanburg Now Closed
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh murder trial continues
In a unanimous vote on Feb. 2, Pacolet town council approved Joseph Hawes as the new chief of...
Pacolet town council officially appoints new police chief
Demarea Rogers
Report: Teen tried to sexually assault woman who offered him food