2 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that killed two people and injured another Friday afternoon.

Deputies said they responded to Ivy Woods Court after someone reported the shooting just after 3:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found three victims. Two were pronounced dead at the scene and the third was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, their condition is unknown.

According to deputies, there is no suspect in custody, but they believe this was an isolated incident. They added that investigators are still working to gather information on the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME. We will update this story as officials release new details.

