Dabo Swinney releases statement on former offensive lineman’s passing

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Football head coach Dabo Swinney released a statement upon reports of the passing of Kaleb Boateng, a former Clemson offensive lineman.

Boateng played for Clemson from 2019 through 2020 and went on to continue his college career at the University of Florida.

Swinney released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Kaleb’s passing. This is a very tragic and sad situation. Our prayers are with his family. While he was only here a couple of years before moving on, we remember Kaleb as being a good teammate and always having a good spirit to him. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and all of those who were blessed to know him.”

