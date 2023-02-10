Dabo Swinney releases statement on former offensive lineman’s passing

Kaleb Boateng
Kaleb Boateng(MADISON WILLIAMS | Clemson University)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Football head coach Dabo Swinney released a statement upon reports of the passing of Kaleb Boateng, a former Clemson offensive lineman.

Boateng played for Clemson from 2019 through 2020 and went on to continue his college career at the University of Florida.

Swinney released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Kaleb’s passing. This is a very tragic and sad situation. Our prayers are with his family. While he was only here a couple of years before moving on, we remember Kaleb as being a good teammate and always having a good spirit to him. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and all of those who were blessed to know him.”

Dabo Swinney, Clemson University

MORE NEWS: Upstate organization rebranding to remind survivors of light at end of the tunnel

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
LIVE: Day 15 in Murdaugh murder trial continues
Downtown Spartanburg restaurant closing
Downtown Spartanburg restaurant permanently closes its doors
Tacos
Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations
Chick-fil-A Sandwich
Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches for Valentine’s Day
The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only...
Purina issues voluntary recall of some dog food

Latest News

Riverside High students, pictured here, are competing against nine other South Carolina schools...
Science Bowl showcases academic strength of upstate students
Prosecutors said a husband and wife have been sentenced to jail for stealing over $230,000 from...
‘I was screaming’: Upstate woman wins $200k in Powerball
The winner of the Feb. 11 competition will receive an all-expenses paid trip to Washington D.C....
Brain power leads upstate students to Science Bowl
Riverside High students initiated efforts to participate in the U.S. Department of Energy...
Three upstate schools head to Science Bowl competition