Deputies looking for man accused of shooting into kid’s room in Anderson

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a suspect who shot into a home early Friday morning.

Officials said an ex boyfriend or husband shot into the home located at 307 Centerville Road because he saw another man at the house. The room he shot into was a kids room.

Thankfully, deputies say there are no injuries, however, they are still trying to find the suspect.

This incident is still under investigation.

