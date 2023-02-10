Deputies searching for missing woman in Pickens County

Marjorie Anthony
Marjorie Anthony(Pickens County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Marjorie Anthony, a 34-year-old who went missing Thursday.

Deputies said Anthony was last seen leaving her home on Ashwood Lane in Easley at around 2:30 p.m. on February 9, 2023. Deputies added that she reportedly left her home on foot. She was wearing grey sweatpants and a red shirt.

Deputies described Anthony as around five feet 2 inches tall and 250 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Anthony is asked to call Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 898-5500.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

