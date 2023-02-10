DHEC: 1 person, 1 pet exposed to rabid stray cat in Oconee Co.

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said one person and one pet were exposed to a rabid stray cat in Oconee County.

DHEC said on the stray grey tabby cat was found near East Sizemore Road and Keowee Trail in Seneca and tested positive for rabies on Feb. 8.

One person was exposed and has been referred to their healthcare provider. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

If you believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this stray grey tabby cat, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Walhalla office at (864) 638-4185.

MORE NEWS: Dabo Swinney releases statement on former offensive lineman’s passing

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.