Driver arrested after crash through fence at Texas Capitol

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A driver has been arrested after an SUV crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol, authorities said.

Troopers saw the vehicle drive through the southwestern portion of the fence about 6:40 p.m. Thursday in Austin, according to a statement from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor.

The vehicle was then driven up the south steps of the building before it stopped, Taylor said.

“The driver/sole occupant is in custody. There are no additional known threats at this time,” according to a DPS memo obtained by the Austin-American Statesman.

“The scene is secure and safe for normal activity,” the memo stated.

Taylor said the investigation was ongoing, and unspecified charges were pending against the driver. The driver was not identified and no other information was immediately released.

