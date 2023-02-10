Fisherman dies after falling through ice

Vermont police said a man has died after he fell through a frozen lake. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Police in Vermont say a fisherman has died after falling through ice on a frozen lake this week.

Vermont State Police report rescue crews found 62-year-old Wayne Alexander in the waters of Lake Champlain Thursday night at about 9:30 p.m. in a flotation suit.

He was rushed to the hospital in Burlington, but police said he later died.

Investigators said Alexander’s death appears to be an accident and is not considered suspicious. However, an autopsy is planned to determine his cause of death.

Authorities said a family member had called them earlier that evening after finding Alexander’s truck parked at the Grand Isle State Park when he failed to return home after a day of ice fishing.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
LIVE: Day 15 in Murdaugh murder trial continues
Downtown Spartanburg restaurant closing
Downtown Spartanburg restaurant permanently closes its doors
Tacos
Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations
Haywood Mall suspects
Police searching for suspects in armed robbery at Haywood Mall
Chick-fil-A Sandwich
Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches for Valentine’s Day

Latest News

Minnesota Habitat for Humanity director urges lawmakers to support affordable housing programs
Minnesota Habitat for Humanity director urges lawmakers to support affordable housing programs
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in...
New classified document found in FBI search of Pence home
Minnesota Habitat for Humanity director urges lawmakers to support affordable housing programs
FILE - Tiger Woods follows his ball at the fourth tee during the last round of the Hero World...
Tiger Woods returns to Riviera to play 1st event of the year
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Abortion pill could be pulled off market by Texas lawsuit