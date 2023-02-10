Girl Scout cookie season kicks off in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Friday, Feb. 10 kicks off the in-person Girl Scout cookie season in the Upstate of South Carolina.

Girl Scouts and their troops will rally the community to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls.

New to the 2023 cookie season, the online exclusive Raspberry Rally cookie joins the well-known lineup alongside the classics like Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, and more.

The organization said every Girl Scout Cookie purchase goes to local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about.

“Whether they’re using their STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having a courageous outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world,” the organization said.

You can support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by purchasing your favorite cookies at booths.

Find a booth near your by using the Cooke Finder.

Girl Scout cookies can also be ordered online and shipped directly to you by texting “Cookies” to 59618.

