Honor your Vietnam veteran in Spartanburg on ‘The Wall That Heals’

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Do you know a Vietnam veteran whose life was cut short after they returned home? Spartanburg County is helping you honor their sacrifice through the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s “In Memory” program.

County officials said since the Vietnam War ended, thousands of veterans have suffered each year due to Agent Orange exposure, PTSD/suicide, cancer and other causes related to their service.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s “In Memory” program honors those who returned home from Vietnam and later died.

The Wall That Heals will be on display in Spartanburg from Nov. 9 through Nov. 12, 2023.

Apply to honor you veteran through the “In Memory” program by Oct. 9 and their photo will be included as part of the mobile Education Center display when The Wall That Heals is in Spartanburg.

For more information about the program, click here.

To apply to honor your veteran, click here.

