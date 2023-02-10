Honor your Vietnam veteran in Spartanburg on ‘The Wall That Heals’

Honor your Vietnam veteran in Spartanburg on ‘The Wall That Heals’
Honor your Vietnam veteran in Spartanburg on ‘The Wall That Heals’(Spartanburg County)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Do you know a Vietnam veteran whose life was cut short after they returned home? Spartanburg County is helping you honor their sacrifice through the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s “In Memory” program.

County officials said since the Vietnam War ended, thousands of veterans have suffered each year due to Agent Orange exposure, PTSD/suicide, cancer and other causes related to their service.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s “In Memory” program honors those who returned home from Vietnam and later died.

The Wall That Heals will be on display in Spartanburg from Nov. 9 through Nov. 12, 2023.

Apply to honor you veteran through the “In Memory” program by Oct. 9 and their photo will be included as part of the mobile Education Center display when The Wall That Heals is in Spartanburg.

For more information about the program, click here.

To apply to honor your veteran, click here.

MORE NEWS: Girl Scout cookie season kicks off in the Upstate

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
Murdaugh murder trial to resume 9:30 a.m. on Friday
Downtown Spartanburg restaurant closing
Downtown Spartanburg restaurant permanently closes its doors
Tacos
Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations
Chick-fil-A Sandwich
Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches for Valentine’s Day
The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only...
Purina issues voluntary recall of some dog food

Latest News

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
Murdaugh murder trial to resume 9:30 a.m. on Friday
Harvest Hope gets big donation
Harvest Hope gets big donation
File photo of Girl Scouts carrying cookie packages to communities.
Girl Scout cookie season kicks off in the Upstate
Power outage
Over 1000 without power in Liberty Friday morning