‘I was screaming’: Upstate woman wins $200k in Powerball

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Lottery said a woman from Anderson had just gotten off from work when her daughter called to tell her to check her Powerball ticket.

Someone at the V Go Mart on East River Street in Anderson where the woman usually buys tickets won $200,000.

The mom joked, “Yeah, me.” But she wasn’t laughing when she called her daughter back to tell her it actually was her who won, according to the Lottery.

The mom’s ticket won big in the drawing on Saturday, Jan. 21.

“I almost didn’t go to the store that day,” the winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. She changed her mind and stopped in for a soda. She says something told her to get a Powerball® ticket too.

The winner said she looks forward to buying a house.

For selling the claimed ticket, V Go Mart in Anderson received a commission of $2,000.

