Limit Lifters helps people grow physically and mentally

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - At Limit Lifters Elite Training and Mentorship, Adekunle Olusanya is doing what he loves.

“Ever since I was young, my parents were really big on discipline, education, and physical fitness,” he said.

The former Furman football player started Limit Lifters after the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Not only do they train the body, but they train the mind for success.

“I learn a lot more about things that are going to apply if I finish sports, like once I finish them, and once I get out in the real world,” said Luke Sustakovitch.

Luke is 14 years old and has been coming to Limit Lifters for three years to become the best athlete he can be.

The football and baseball player comes to the gym typically a few times a week, but that is only part of the process.

“We just try to get our kids to understand that hey, whatever you think you can achieve it, and there’s going to be work to it, but you have to keep your mind strong,” said Coach Ade.

On top of the physical workouts, students are given a book and a workbook that is made to create life lessons that can be applied off the field.

“Your mental health is important. You know, it doesn’t really know how to deal with anxiety. When you get to the highest levels of games and anxiety creeps in you’re not going to be able to perform at the highest level. So we just want to make sure that our kids, they’re focused, their mindset is right because wherever your mind goes, your body will follow,” said Coach Ade.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.