Murdaugh trial recap: Witnesses return to stand and testify for jury

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Testimony surrounding Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes continued Thursday as witnesses from last week returned to the stand to speak to the jury for the first time.

CLOSE FRIEND TESTIFIES

Among those who took the stand today was James “Chris” Wilson, a lawyer from the Lowcountry and a longtime friend of Murdaugh’s. Wilson testified last week while the jury wasn’t present.

Wilson said he’s known Murdaugh since high school and that they became friends during law school. He added that the pair later reconnected when Murdaugh returned to Hampton County and began working on cases with him. “I considered him to be one of my best, if not my best friend,” Wilson said.

Most of Wilson’s testimony centered around a case known as the “Ferris case.” Wilson said he and Murdahg each received a little more than $790,000 in fees from the case.

Following the case, Wilson said Murdaugh told him he wanted the $792,000 written in three checks directly to him rather than his law firm PMPED. Wilson added that he usually sent the money to PMPED.

Murdaugh contacted Wilson after the murders saying he “messed up” the annuities and needed the $792,000 to be rewritten to his firm PMPED. However, Wilson testified that when Murdaugh sent the money back to him, he only got $600,000. According to Wilson, Murdaugh claimed he didn’t have it where he could access it but said he would get it to Wilson “soon.” Because of this, Wilson said he was forced to put $192,000 of his own money into the trust account to cover Murdaugh. When the State asked him if he ever got the money back, Wilson confirmed that he never did.

Wilson testified that on the night of the murders, he went to the Moselle Property to see Murdaugh. He explained that he hugged Murdaugh and cried when he got to his house. “Time felt like it stood still.” Chris Wilson said.

SON OF FORMER HOUSE KEEPER TESTIFIES

The next person to take the stand was Tony Satterfield, the son of Murdaugh’s former housekeeper Gloria Satterfield. Murdaugh allegedly stole millions of dollars from a settlement owed to Satterfield and his brother after the death of their mother.

Like Wilson, Satterfield testified last week while the jury was out of the room.

The Defense objected to Satterfield testifying, but Judge Clifton Newman allowed it because Murdaugh reportedly spoke to them about their insurance case soon before the shootings in June 2021.

Gloria Satterfield worked for the Murdaugh family for approximately 20 years. However, after a trip and fall accident at their home, she was in the hospital for several weeks and then passed away. Tony Satterfield said Murdaugh told them he would “take care of them” at Gloria’s funeral and said they should file a wrongful death lawsuit. Tony said the goal was to get each of the brothers at least $100,000 and cover Gloria’s medical bills.

Murdaugh allegedly recovered payments of $3.8 million and $505,000 from the case but never told the Satterfields about the money. When the State asked if Mudaugh ever gave them any of the money from the settlement, Tony Satterfield testified that they never recieved a single penny from him.

DEBATE OVER GOFUNDME

Towards the end of the day, the Defense said they discovered a GoFundMe late Wednesday night that someone set up for Mushelle Smith, a home health aide who testified against Murdaugh earlier this week. The Defense alleged that the first donation listed was $1,000 from attorney Mark Tinsley, who also recently testified against Murdaugh. They added that since then, Tinsley changed his donation to anonymous.

Judge Newman said the Defense has “sounded the warning” to the prosecution about the GoFundMe, and if an objection is made in court moving forward, he will consider the matter.

Tinsley took the stand to testify shortly after these allegations. However, they were not brought up during his testimony today. Court adjourned for the day during Tinsley’s testimony, and he will return tomorrow morning.

