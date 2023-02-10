North Myrtle Beach Police gear stolen while delivering supplies to Naval ships

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach police are searching for the suspect who stole department equipment while officers delivered supplies to the Naval ships on the Grand Strand shore Thursday.

The North Myrtle Beach Department said while supplies were being dropped off for the Navy sailors working off of our coast, “someone decided to take some equipment that was being used while dropping off these supplies.”

NMBPD provided a picture of the vehicle suspected to be associated with the crime, a blue Chevy truck and white trailer.

The department asks that anyone with information call its non-emergent line, 843-280-5511, or text or call the North Myrtle Beach Detective Tip Hotline 843-447-9376. You may remain anonymous.

