Officers investigating armed robbery at Haywood Mall

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are investigating after an armed robbery was reported at the Haywood Mall Thursday night.

Officers said the robbery happened around 6:00 p.m. at the bathrooms near the food court. They added that the two suspects involved were reportedly armed with a gun.

According to officers, the victim received minor injuries during the incident.

Officers are investigating this situation. We will update this story as officials give new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
Murdaugh murder trial to resume 9:30 a.m. on Friday
Chick-fil-A Sandwich
Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches for Valentine’s Day
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Coroner called to deadly crash in Roebuck
Coroner identifies victim from crash in Roebuck, troopers investigating
Officers investigating after man found dead near Clinton city park

Latest News

Getting Answers: Brushy Creek Road
Getting Answers: Brushy Creek Road
More Testimony Heard
More Testimony Heard
Judge DeAndrea Benjamin
Senate passes SC judge’s nomination to U.S. Court of Appeals
Cherokee County Sexual Misconduct
Cherokee County Sexual Misconduct