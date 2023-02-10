Officers investigating armed robbery at Haywood Mall

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are investigating after an armed robbery was reported at the Haywood Mall Thursday night.

Officers said the robbery happened around 6:00 p.m. at the bathrooms near the food court. They added that the two suspects involved were reportedly armed with a gun.

According to officers, the victim received minor injuries during the incident.

Officers are investigating this situation. We will update this story as officials give new details.

