One inmate, six others charged in “coordinated” drug trafficking ring
Spartanburg County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Spartanburg County charged one inmate and six other suspects in connection with a drug trafficking ring that they say was coordinated from the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Kenneth Huckabee is accused of coordinating the trafficking and sale of drugs. This effort involved a number of people that lived in or near Spartanburg County. The suspects are facing multiple charges related to trafficking methamphetamine.
The list of suspects and their charges are:
Kenneth Huckabee: Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine over 400 grams.
Shonda Finch: Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine over 400 grams.
Angela Childers: Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine over 400 grams.
Samantha Nicole Bishop: Trafficking Methamphetamine over 400 grams.
Shandon Hammett: Trafficking Methamphetamine over 400 grams
Ricky Gay: Trafficking Methamphetamine over 400 grams
Kimberly Neal: Trafficking Methamphetamine over 400 grams, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.