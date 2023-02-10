One inmate, six others charged in “coordinated” drug trafficking ring

Spartanburg County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Spartanburg County charged one inmate and six other suspects in connection with a drug trafficking ring that they say was coordinated from the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Kenneth Huckabee is accused of coordinating the trafficking and sale of drugs. This effort involved a number of people that lived in or near Spartanburg County. The suspects are facing multiple charges related to trafficking methamphetamine.

The list of suspects and their charges are:

Kenneth Huckabee: Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine over 400 grams.

Shonda Finch: Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine over 400 grams.

Angela Childers: Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine over 400 grams.

Samantha Nicole Bishop: Trafficking Methamphetamine over 400 grams.

Shandon Hammett: Trafficking Methamphetamine over 400 grams

Ricky Gay: Trafficking Methamphetamine over 400 grams

Kimberly Neal: Trafficking Methamphetamine over 400 grams, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

