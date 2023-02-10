Over 1000 without power in Liberty Friday morning

Power outage
Power outage(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Feb. 10, 2023
LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s Power Outage map shows that just over 1000 customers are without power early Friday morning.

According to the outage map, the outage was caused by something coming into contact with one of the powerlines, and power is expected to return around 2:15 a.m.

No other details about the outage were given. We will update this story as officials release more information.

