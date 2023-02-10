South Carolina launches electric vehicle website, aims to further expand industry

Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina launched a new website highlighting what Gov. Henry McMaster’s office called a “growing electric vehicle industry and the state’s capacity for further industry expansion.”

The website, scpowersev.com, serves as a hub created by the South Carolina Department of Commerce for more information on EVs. This includes more details on state-supported, incentives for manufacturers, a look at where public charging stations are across the state and more industry-related news.

“EV-related companies account for more than half of the $10.27 billion in economic development South Carolina announced last year. That speaks to our state’s great potential to lead in this sector,” Gov. McMaster said in a statement. “Our business-friendly climate and our greatest resource – our people – make South Carolina the place where the EV industry can transform the future. And this website will help us tell that story.”

The website comes months after BMW announced a $1.7 billion investment into the electric vehicle industry in South Carolina, which would see EVs produced at its Spartanburg-area plant. The governor also signed an executive order around that time, allowing for more resources to recruit EV-based businesses.

