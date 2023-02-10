Upstate organization rebranding to remind survivors of light at end of the tunnel

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After more than 20 years, Foothills Alliance is changing their name in hopes to give the community a clearer vision of their mission.

The organization, who focuses on those dealing sexual assault, child abuse and domestic violence trauma, said the rebranding is in response to the community mistaking it for another business.

Executive Director Chelsey Hucker of the organization revealed Foothills Alliance’s new name is First Light.

“We get a lot of calls that are a little out of place,” First Light Executive Director Chelsey Hucker said. “So occasionally, people think we’re a bank or a chiropractor. We had one man call one day and ask if we could align his car and we had to tall him we were a sexual trauma center. We’ve never had someone hang up so fast.”

Hucker said even through sexual assault, child abuse and domestic violence are tough topics to talk about, First Light wants to shine a light on them because they are things that “thrive in the darkness”.

The staff at First Light makes sure everyone who walks through their doors feel safe. They provide specialized therapy and counseling along with several other services.

If you or anyone you know is in need of help and live in the Anderson or Oconee Counties, First Light said to call its 24 hour hotline at 864-231-7273 at anytime, free of charge.

