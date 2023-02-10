WATCH: Otters at NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher make their Super Bowl predictions

Ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12, the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher let two of their otters make their picks for who will win the big game.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST
Two dishes of treats, one symbolizing the Philadelphia Eagles and the other the Kansas City Chiefs, were set before Asta and her son, Ray, two of the Asian small-clawed otters at the aquarium.

Making his decision first, Ray chose the dish assigned to the Chiefs, while his mother chose the Eagles-designated dish moments later.

You can watch the full presentation, including a discussion from aquarium representatives, below:

