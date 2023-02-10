Watch Super Bowl pre-game coverage Sunday on FOX Carolina

Super Bowl pre-game coverage begins Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. on FOX Carolina.
Super Bowl pre-game coverage begins Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. on FOX Carolina.(WHNS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Don’t wait for kickoff - FOX Carolina has Super Bowl LVII coverage for football fans starting Sunday morning!

At 11 a.m. on Sunday, tune in for the Super Bowl Special of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe preview Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, offering their analysis and predictions.

At noon you can watch Road to the Super Bowl. Using NFL Films award-winning footage and over 100 players and coaches wired for sound, the path to Super Bowl LVII is featured with highlights and sound bites.

At 1 p.m. the Super Bowl LVII Pregame Party begins on FOX Carolina! Join Charissa and Gronk for performances by Jason Derulo and the Black Keys. Then, Michael Strahan sits down with Rihanna, and the guys break down the big game.

FOX NFL Sunday and FOX NFL Kickoff crews will join together to preview the matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles until the big game kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

Stick around after the game for the Super Bowl LVII Post-Game show with a recap and highlights.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
Third week of Murdaugh murder trial concludes following testimonyy
Downtown Spartanburg restaurant closing
Downtown Spartanburg restaurant permanently closes its doors
Tacos
Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations
Haywood Mall suspects
Police searching for suspects in armed robbery at Haywood Mall
Chick-fil-A Sandwich
Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches for Valentine’s Day

Latest News

Kaleb Boateng
Dabo Swinney releases statement on former offensive lineman’s passing
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley communicates with players during the first half of a...
‘We get that every single game:’ Dawn Staley reacts to Auriemma comments on physicality of the game
Greenville Drive to hold auditions for next mascot
Greenville Drive to hold auditions for next mascot
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley shows off her national championship ring in Columbia,...
South Carolina’s Staley defends team after Auriemma comments