Watch Super Bowl pre-game coverage Sunday on FOX Carolina

Don’t wait for kickoff - FOX Carolina has Super Bowl LVII coverage for football fans starting Sunday morning!

At 11 a.m. on Sunday, tune in for the Super Bowl Special of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe preview Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, offering their analysis and predictions.

At noon you can watch Road to the Super Bowl. Using NFL Films award-winning footage and over 100 players and coaches wired for sound, the path to Super Bowl LVII is featured with highlights and sound bites.

At 1 p.m. the Super Bowl LVII Pregame Party begins on FOX Carolina! Join Charissa and Gronk for performances by Jason Derulo and the Black Keys. Then, Michael Strahan sits down with Rihanna, and the guys break down the big game.

FOX NFL Sunday and FOX NFL Kickoff crews will join together to preview the matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles until the big game kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

Stick around after the game for the Super Bowl LVII Post-Game show with a recap and highlights.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.