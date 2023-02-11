18-year-old arrested after stealing vehicle with child inside in Statesville

The incident happened in the Tara’s Trace neighborhood on Friday morning.
Carson Dennis Tate III
Carson Dennis Tate III(Statesville Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old was arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle with a child inside in Statesville on Friday morning.

According to the Statesville Police Department, the incident began when the vehicle was stolen in the 2000 block of Tara’s Trace Drive at approximately 7:50 a.m.

Officers were made aware that a 10-year-old was in the backseat of the car when it was taken.

The child was able to escape the vehicle and returned home on foot.

Police were able to locate the vehicle on Davie Avenue and conducted a traffic stop.

Carson Dennis Tate III was discovered to be the driver of the stolen automobile and was arrested. He was also found to have had a firearm in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Officers seized the firearm and returned the vehicle to its owner.

Tate was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, kidnapping, possession of concealed firearm, and resist/obstruct/delay.

He was given a $25,000 secured bond and taken to the Iredell County Jail.

