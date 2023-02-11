1 injured following shooting in Spartanburg County, deputies investigating

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person near Heath Lane Friday evening.

Deputies said they responded to the shooting shortly after someone reported it at 6:43 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

According to deputies, the victim was taken to the hospital, and their injuries appear non-life-threatening.

Deputies stated that they are still actively investigating the situation. We will update this story as officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.