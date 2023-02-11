1 injured following shooting in Spartanburg County, deputies investigating

Shooting in Spartanburg County
Shooting in Spartanburg County(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person near Heath Lane Friday evening.

Deputies said they responded to the shooting shortly after someone reported it at 6:43 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

According to deputies, the victim was taken to the hospital, and their injuries appear non-life-threatening.

Deputies stated that they are still actively investigating the situation. We will update this story as officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
Third week of Murdaugh murder trial concludes following testimonyy
Downtown Spartanburg restaurant closing
Downtown Spartanburg restaurant permanently closes its doors
Tacos
Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations
Haywood Mall suspects
Police searching for suspects in armed robbery at Haywood Mall
Chick-fil-A Sandwich
Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches for Valentine’s Day

Latest News

Over 23,000 Dead in Turkey, Syria After Earthquake
Furman student from Turkey gives perspective on deadly earthquakes
Defense Asks for Mistrial
Experts break down Defense's request for mistrial in Murdaugh murder case
Former Housekeeper Testifies
Former housekeeper for Murdaugh family testifies in murder trial
$3.5 Billion Accounting Error
South Carolina’s top accountant admits $3.5 billion accounting error