Employee uses Heimlich to save elementary school student from choking

An Ohio school employee, Siara Akers, reportedly helped save a student from choking in a...
An Ohio school employee, Siara Akers, reportedly helped save a student from choking in a cafeteria this week.(Springboro Schools)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Gray News) - School officials in Ohio say a school employee saved a student from choking this week.

According to Springboro Schools, Siara Akers, a building aide at Five Points Elementary, noticed a student choking in the cafeteria during lunch.

Officials said Akers rushed over and immediately administered the Heimlich maneuver and successfully dislodged the food item.

Springboro Schools said the student’s family thanked Akers for her amazing effort and delivered a bouquet of flowers to her.

Officials also thanked Akers who said she was the first person to react in the situation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
Third week of Murdaugh murder trial concludes following testimony
Upstate Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
Patrick Piotte, 45
Coroner identifies two victims in Fountain Inn triple shooting, suspect denied bond
Kaleb Boateng
Dabo Swinney releases statement on former offensive lineman’s passing
Tyler Glenn
Deputies arrest man accused of shooting into kid’s room in Anderson

Latest News

The humanitarian crisis deepens in both Syria and Turkey as the death toll increases and hope...
Survivors still being found as quake death toll tops 28,000
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that on his order a U.S. warplane shot down an...
Trudeau: Warplane shot down object over northern Canada
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston looks to shoot as UConn's Ayanna Patterson (34) defends in the...
SEC showdown set for Sunday at Colonial Life Arena
SCHP: One person dead after motorcycle crash in Greenville County