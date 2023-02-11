Furman student from Turkey gives perspective on deadly earthquakes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As crews continue to search for survivors days after a deadly earthquake hit parts of Turkey, we talked to a Furman student with loved ones impacted by the disaster about the situation and how people can help.

So far, the death toll from the deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake has reached nearly 24,000, but the number continues to grow.

Deniz Sariaslan, a Furman University student from Turkey, said he still has friends and family in the areas hit hardest by the quake.

Sariaslan told us while his family is doing alright, he has friends who lost people close to them during the disaster.

According to Sariaslan, people at Furman are working on a relief fund campaign, but until then people can help relief efforts by donating to the Turkish Embassy through local banks.

Those interested can find the information needed to send money to the Turkish Embassy down below.

OFFICIAL TRANSFER ACCOUNT OF THE TURKISH EMBASSY FOR DONATIONS FROM THE U.S.

Bank Name: Bank of America

Branch Name: Dupont Circle

Address: 3 Dupont Circle NW, Washington, D.C., 20036

Account Name: Embassy of the Republic of Turkey Official Transfer Account

Account Number: 0019 2343 0455

Routing Number: 054001204

Swift No: BOFAUS3N

