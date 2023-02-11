Gamecocks earn road win

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina men’s basketball won its first game in more than a month Saturday when Meechie Johnson and Jacobi Wright lifted the Gamecocks in the final 44 seconds at Ole Miss.

Hayden Brown scored 18 points to lead South Carolina (9-16, 2-10 SEC). Wright hit 3 of 5 from distance and scored 17 points with five boards and four assists. Johnson contributed 13 points.

Wright buried a wide-open 3-pointer to take the lead late and Johnson added 3 of 4 from the line to put the game out of reach.

South Carolina travels to face Vanderbilt Tuesday.

