Gamecocks earn road win

South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris talks with South Carolina guard Chico Carter Jr. (2)...
South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris talks with South Carolina guard Chico Carter Jr. (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Columbia, S.C.((AP Photo/Sean Rayford))
By Beth Hoole
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina men’s basketball won its first game in more than a month Saturday when Meechie Johnson and Jacobi Wright lifted the Gamecocks in the final 44 seconds at Ole Miss.

Hayden Brown scored 18 points to lead South Carolina (9-16, 2-10 SEC). Wright hit 3 of 5 from distance and scored 17 points with five boards and four assists. Johnson contributed 13 points.

Wright buried a wide-open 3-pointer to take the lead late and Johnson added 3 of 4 from the line to put the game out of reach.

South Carolina travels to face Vanderbilt Tuesday.

