Murdaugh trial recap: New testimony causes heated debate in court

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The third week of Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial wrapped up Friday as the jury heard new details from witnesses close to the Murdaugh family.

TESTIMONY FROM FORMER HOUSEKEEPER CAUSES DEBATE

On Friday morning, Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson, a former housekeeper for the Murdaugh family, testified. Simpson said she initially helped Murdaugh when he needed a translator, but he later approached her about helping Maggie around the house.

According to Simpson, she had a stroke in 2015 that kept her out of work until shortly after the 2019 boat crash.

Simpson said she worked at the Moselle property on June 7, 2021, and cooked dinner for the family before the shootings.

Simpson testified that neither Maggie nor Paul planned on being at the Moselle property on the night of the Murders. Maggie reportedly told her that she had been working at the Edisto home to prepare for a Fourth of July event, but Murdaugh wanted her to come home. Maggie said Murdaugh also wanted Paul home to fix a mistake from C.B. Rowe.

According to Simpson, she went home after cooking dinner that night and didn’t hear about the murders until she got up for work the next morning.

The day after the shootings, Simpson said she went to the Moselle property to clean up around the house. She testified that when she went to the master bedroom, she noticed that Maggie’s clothes were in a small pile by the tub. She added that there was a slight puddle of water, a towel and pair of khaki pants next to the shower.

Simpson was shown the Snapchat video from Paul’s phone and said she hasn’t seen the shoes he was wearing in it since the night of the murders.

Simpson said Murdaugh stayed at a smaller home in Hampton following the murders. Simpson testified that she had a conversation with Murdaugh there one day where he asked her about the shirt he was wearing in the Snapchat video on the night of the murders. According to Simpson, the shirt Murdaugh described was not one she remembered him wearing in it.

Following this, The Defense objected to questions the State asked about the conversation between Simpson and Murdaugh. The State argued that the conversation should be allowed and asked another question. After this question, Dick Harpootlian spoke up and announced that this was grounds for a mistrial.

Despite this claim, Judge Newman overruled the Defense’s objection saying they had previously brought in questions about the Murdaugh family’s dynamic.

During cross-examination, Harpootlian asked about the conversation again. However, the State objected, and Judge Newman decided to take a break saying, “I’m going to take a break and let you all debate the issue between the two of you.” After the break, Judge Newman sustained the State’s objection because of hearsay.

PAUL’S LONGTIME FRIEND TESTIFIES

The final person to take the stand Friday was Nathan Tuten, an officer for the Walterboro Police Department and a longtime friend of Paul Murdaugh.

Tuten described Paul as a good and reliable friend, saying he had known him for years.

According to Tuten, he talked to Paul almost every day and agreed that Paul was always on his phone.

During his testimony, Tuten was shown the .300 Blackout rifle and Benelli shotgun from evidence. Tuten confirmed that both guns were Paul’s, adding that he’s shot them multiple times.

Tuten testified that he used to work as a courier for Murdaugh’s former law firm. He stated that Murdaugh would have him cash checks for him. However, Murdaugh repeatedly stopped asking him to do this a few weeks before the murders.

