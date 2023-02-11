Officers searching for suspect accused of stealing $4000 in merchandise

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department said officers are trying to identify a person who stole around $4000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta in Easley.

Officers said the incident happened at around 10:15 a.m. on February 10, 2023.

Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to contact the Easley Police Department at 864-859-4025 and request to speak to Officer Cox.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.