Officers searching for suspect accused of stealing $4000 in merchandise

Shoplifting suspect in Easley
Shoplifting suspect in Easley(Easley Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:34 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department said officers are trying to identify a person who stole around $4000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta in Easley.

Officers said the incident happened at around 10:15 a.m. on February 10, 2023.

Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to contact the Easley Police Department at 864-859-4025 and request to speak to Officer Cox.

