SCHP: One person dead after motorcycle crash in Greenville County
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.
Troopers say the victim was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle and heading east on Gross Meadow Rd.
Just before 2:30 p.m., troopers say the victim travelled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Officials say they’re still investigating.
