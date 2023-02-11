SCHP: One person dead after motorcycle crash in Greenville County

By Sumner Moorer
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.

Troopers say the victim was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle and heading east on Gross Meadow Rd.

Just before 2:30 p.m., troopers say the victim travelled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Officials say they’re still investigating.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

